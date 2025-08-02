Fitness Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 31st

Apple, lululemon athletica, PDD, Masco, and Paychex are the five Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fitness stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves health, exercise and wellness—this includes gym chains, fitness equipment manufacturers, wearable‐tech producers and digital workout platforms. By buying fitness stocks, investors gain exposure to consumer trends in active lifestyles, preventive healthcare and wellness services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $207.57. 64,630,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,398,066. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

lululemon athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $5.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $200.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,138,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,724. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.56. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. lululemon athletica has a fifty-two week low of $200.24 and a fifty-two week high of $423.32.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,575,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,117,411. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.89. The company has a market cap of $157.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.42. PDD has a fifty-two week low of $87.11 and a fifty-two week high of $155.67.

Masco (MAS)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Shares of MAS stock traded up $2.46 on Thursday, reaching $68.19. 5,198,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,127,569. Masco has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $86.70. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.39 and a 200-day moving average of $68.18.

Paychex (PAYX)

Paychex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $144.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,418,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,376. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.88. Paychex has a one year low of $122.07 and a one year high of $161.24.

