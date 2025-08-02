Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.14.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Five9 from $45.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Five9 from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Five9 Price Performance

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $24.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.81, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.17. Five9 has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $49.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $283.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.18 million. Five9 had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Five9 will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

In related news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $154,833.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 385,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,915,712.36. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 3,816 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $107,916.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 123,218 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,605.04. This represents a 3.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,866 shares of company stock worth $913,042. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Five9 by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 369,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,997,000 after acquiring an additional 20,775 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,558,000 after purchasing an additional 105,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

(Get Free Report

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Stories

