Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Shares Purchased by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,155 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FORR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Forrester Research by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 251,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 44,874 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Forrester Research by 150.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 250,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 150,265 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the fourth quarter worth about $2,532,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 120,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 43,851 shares during the period. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

FORR opened at $10.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average is $10.92. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

