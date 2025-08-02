Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$66.35.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fortis from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. TD Securities set a C$74.00 price objective on shares of Fortis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd.

Fortis stock opened at C$68.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$65.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$64.67. Fortis has a 12 month low of C$57.50 and a 12 month high of C$69.70. The company has a market cap of C$34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 73.02%.

Fortis owns and operates 10 utility transmission and distribution assets in Canada and the United States, serving more than 3.4 million electricity and gas customers. The company has smaller stakes in electricity generation and several Caribbean utilities. ITC operates electric transmission in seven U.S.

