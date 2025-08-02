Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE:FSM) Shares Sold by Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A.

Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. lessened its stake in Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) by 63.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47,000 shares during the quarter. Fortuna Mining makes up approximately 0.7% of Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A.’s holdings in Fortuna Mining were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FSM. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Fortuna Mining in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Fortuna Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortuna Mining by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 12,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fortuna Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Fortuna Mining from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fortuna Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Mining from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Fortuna Mining Stock Down 0.8%

FSM opened at $6.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.85. Fortuna Mining Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $7.55.

Fortuna Mining (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $290.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.00 million. Fortuna Mining had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 12.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortuna Mining Corp. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortuna Mining Company Profile

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire.

