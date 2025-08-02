Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Forum Energy Technologies were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 507,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 18,236 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 10,066 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 17,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 37,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Forum Energy Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of FET stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $21.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.39). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.