Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 9,448 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 153.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 2,272.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 27,911 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 444.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 9,823 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 39,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at $1,126,000. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

UCTT stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $518.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.83 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UCTT. Wall Street Zen cut Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ultra Clean from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Activity

In other Ultra Clean news, insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 6,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $131,355.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 21,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,056.52. This represents a 22.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 9,500 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $182,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 30,465 shares in the company, valued at $584,928. This represents a 23.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,878 shares of company stock worth $399,765 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

