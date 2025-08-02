Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Invests $278,000 in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FEZ. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 5,340.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 132.8% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period.

FEZ opened at $57.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.34. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $47.11 and a 1-year high of $61.24.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

