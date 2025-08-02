Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,258 Shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cercano Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,977,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter worth $4,367,000. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter valued at $2,222,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 24,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter.
ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Price Performance
NYSEARCA:TBT opened at $35.08 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.85.
ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Profile
ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.
