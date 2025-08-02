Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund cut its holdings in shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in FOX were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 929.9% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of FOX by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOX Stock Down 0.4%

FOXA stock opened at $55.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.54. Fox Corporation has a 1 year low of $36.09 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 39,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $2,192,202.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 133,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,405,941.90. This represents a 22.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOXA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on FOX from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FOX from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FOX from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.53.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

