Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $107.00 price objective on Franklin Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Franklin Electric Stock Down 0.9%

FELE opened at $93.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07. Franklin Electric has a 52 week low of $78.87 and a 52 week high of $111.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.02.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $587.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.61 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 8.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to repurchase 1,200,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric

In other Franklin Electric news, Director David M. Wathen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $2,131,250.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,000. This trade represents a 51.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Wathen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $2,066,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,402 shares of company stock worth $8,529,908. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $41,837,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 13,673.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 192,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,076,000 after buying an additional 191,150 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $12,592,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $10,005,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,080,000 after purchasing an additional 92,793 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

