Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Update

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANFGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 392,200 shares, agrowthof2,826.9% from the June 30th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,261,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,261,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Freeman Gold Stock Up 17.9%

Shares of FMANF opened at $0.12 on Friday. Freeman Gold has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08.

About Freeman Gold

Freeman Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Lemhi gold project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 333 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 6,739 acres of mineral rights and 615 acres of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

