Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Update

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 392,200 shares, agrowthof2,826.9% from the June 30th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,261,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,261,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Freeman Gold Stock Up 17.9%
Shares of FMANF opened at $0.12 on Friday. Freeman Gold has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08.
About Freeman Gold
