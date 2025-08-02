FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Position Lifted by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc raised its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,335,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 7,936.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 39,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 38,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $165.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.75 and a 1-year high of $231.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.19.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $943.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.38 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTI Consulting

About FTI Consulting

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.