fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

FUBO has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $3.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.63.

NYSE:FUBO opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 2.28.

In other news, Director Daniel V. Leff sold 75,339 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $311,903.46. Following the transaction, the director owned 375,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,135.30. This trade represents a 16.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Diane Onopchenko sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 283,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,634.40. The trade was a 26.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,400 shares of company stock valued at $985,323 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUBO. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the first quarter worth $38,000. 39.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

fuboTV, Inc engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

