fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) vs. Radioio (OTCMKTS:RAIO) Financial Comparison

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) and Radioio (OTCMKTS:RAIO – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for fuboTV and Radioio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get fuboTV alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score fuboTV 0 3 2 1 2.67 Radioio 0 0 0 0 0.00

fuboTV currently has a consensus target price of $4.63, indicating a potential upside of 23.01%. Given fuboTV’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe fuboTV is more favorable than Radioio.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio fuboTV $1.62 billion 0.79 -$172.25 million $0.20 18.80 Radioio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares fuboTV and Radioio”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Radioio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than fuboTV.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.3% of fuboTV shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of fuboTV shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.4% of Radioio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares fuboTV and Radioio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets fuboTV 4.42% -36.53% -8.49% Radioio N/A N/A N/A

Summary

fuboTV beats Radioio on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About fuboTV

(Get Free Report)

fuboTV, Inc. engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Radioio

(Get Free Report)

Radioio, Inc. operates an Internet media platform that provides streamed music to targeted audiences. Radioio broadcasts 140 streaming channels, and offers Internet radio services, including customized channels with various genres of music ranging from high-brow classical to acid rock. The company also provides a background music and messaging ecosystem for large franchise businesses and other vertical markets, such as retail, hospitality, and health and wellness. In addition, it offers Radioio live channels that stream live and pre-recorded talk radio content over the Internet to individual customers via advertising. The company was formerly known as ioWorldMedia, Incorporated and changed its name to Radioio, Inc. December 2013. Radioio, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.