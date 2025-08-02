FULC FY2025 EPS Forecast Increased by Cantor Fitzgerald

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.18) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.21). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($1.07) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Leerink Partners raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5%

NASDAQ FULC opened at $6.83 on Friday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $369.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 26.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $404,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 865.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 344,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 308,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 62.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 117,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 45,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

