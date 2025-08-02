FY2025 EPS Estimate for Intact Financial Boosted by Analyst

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFCFree Report) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for Intact Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 30th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $18.01 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $16.67. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $16.17 per share.

IFC has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$328.00 to C$349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$302.00 to C$330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$329.00 to C$324.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$318.00 to C$325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$330.00 to C$335.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$322.20.

Shares of TSE IFC opened at C$283.07 on Friday. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of C$240.37 and a 12-month high of C$317.35. The company has a market cap of C$50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$306.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$291.93.

In other Intact Financial news, Director Timothy Michael Miller sold 13,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$309.88, for a total value of C$4,037,064.53. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Intact Financial Corp is a property and casualty insurance company that provides written premiums in Canada. The company distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a network of brokers and a wholly-owned subsidiary, BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through Belairdirect. Most of the company’s direct premiums are written in the personal automotive space.

