FY2025 EPS Estimate for Premium Brands Decreased by Analyst

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Free Report) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Premium Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 29th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.95 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.96. The consensus estimate for Premium Brands’ current full-year earnings is $6.04 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

PBH has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$88.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$98.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Premium Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Premium Brands from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Premium Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$104.10.

Shares of TSE:PBH opened at C$87.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.00. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of C$72.57 and a 12-month high of C$97.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$83.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$79.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, Senior Officer William Dion Kalutycz sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.57, for a total value of C$652,575.20. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

