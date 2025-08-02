FY2025 EPS Estimates for Booking Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Booking in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $216.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $214.03. The consensus estimate for Booking’s current full-year earnings is $209.92 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Booking’s Q4 2025 earnings at $44.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $246.16 EPS.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $41.90 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BKNG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,411.00 to $5,418.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,550.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Booking from $4,720.00 to $5,630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6,200.00 price target (up previously from $6,000.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Booking from $5,600.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,781.04.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,386.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $174.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41. Booking has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,839.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5,568.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5,074.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 23.89%.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,695.00, for a total value of $5,769,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 26,633 shares in the company, valued at $151,674,935. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,039 shares of company stock worth $16,963,769 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Booking by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,956,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,620,154,000 after acquiring an additional 30,054 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 521,609.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,363,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,887,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,892 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 370,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,706,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Booking by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 296,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,365,170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 285,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,318,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

