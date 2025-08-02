FY2025 EPS Estimates for CGI Group Raised by Analyst

CGI Group, Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for CGI Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 30th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now forecasts that the technology company will earn $6.04 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.00. The consensus estimate for CGI Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.79 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CGI Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Get CGI Group alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GIB. UBS Group lowered their target price on CGI Group from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on CGI Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CGI Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.25.

CGI Group Price Performance

NYSE GIB opened at $95.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27. CGI Group has a 52-week low of $92.85 and a 52-week high of $122.79.

CGI Group (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. CGI Group had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CGI Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CGI Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,151,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,792,000 after purchasing an additional 747,918 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,037,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $802,338,000 after purchasing an additional 94,266 shares during the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its position in shares of CGI Group by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 4,933,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,725,000 after purchasing an additional 907,876 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CGI Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,755,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,702,000 after purchasing an additional 41,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in CGI Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,380,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,770,000 after buying an additional 89,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

CGI Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1086 per share. This is a boost from CGI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. CGI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.83%.

CGI Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.