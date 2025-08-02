FY2025 EPS Estimates for Gibson Energy Boosted by Analyst

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James Financial raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gibson Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 29th. Raymond James Financial analyst M. Barth now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.32. Raymond James Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $30.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2027 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GEI. CIBC lowered their target price on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gibson Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.59.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

TSE:GEI opened at C$25.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.33, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$19.63 and a 1 year high of C$26.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.04. The company has a market cap of C$4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Gibson Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.47%.

Insider Transactions at Gibson Energy

In other news, Director Curtis Philippon acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$22.26 per share, with a total value of C$333,900.00. Also, Senior Officer David Bruce Gosse bought 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$23.50 per share, with a total value of C$52,992.50. Insiders purchased a total of 19,460 shares of company stock worth $436,982 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc is an oil infrastructure company that collects, stores, and processes crude oil and refined products. Reportable segments include marketing, which deals with buying, selling, and optimizing products such as crude oil, natural gas liquid, road asphalt, and oil-based mud product; and infrastructure, which makes up a system of oil terminals, rail loading facilities, pipelines, and an oil processing facility.

