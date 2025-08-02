FY2025 EPS Estimates for Gibson Energy Increased by Analyst

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Gibson Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, July 29th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.31. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on GEI. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut shares of Gibson Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$30.00 to C$30.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.59.

Gibson Energy stock opened at C$25.14 on Thursday. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$19.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.70.

In related news, Director Curtis Philippon bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$22.26 per share, with a total value of C$333,900.00. Also, Senior Officer David Bruce Gosse purchased 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$23.50 per share, with a total value of C$52,992.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 19,460 shares of company stock valued at $436,982. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.47%.

Gibson Energy Inc is an oil infrastructure company that collects, stores, and processes crude oil and refined products. Reportable segments include marketing, which deals with buying, selling, and optimizing products such as crude oil, natural gas liquid, road asphalt, and oil-based mud product; and infrastructure, which makes up a system of oil terminals, rail loading facilities, pipelines, and an oil processing facility.

