FY2025 EPS Estimates for MiMedx Group Increased by Analyst

MiMedx Group, Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of MiMedx Group in a research note issued on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for MiMedx Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s FY2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $98.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.79 million. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 8.84%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MiMedx Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

MiMedx Group Price Performance

MDXG stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. MiMedx Group has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $10.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiMedx Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 63.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

