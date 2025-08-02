FY2025 EPS Estimates for ProPetro Reduced by Zacks Research

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ProPetro in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 29th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for ProPetro’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on ProPetro in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price target on shares of ProPetro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

NYSE PUMP opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.82. ProPetro has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $11.17.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $326.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in ProPetro by 359.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 398,021 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 395,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 10,434 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 26,299 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 714.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 36,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 31,745 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

