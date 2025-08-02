FY2025 EPS Estimates for Sierra Bancorp Lowered by Analyst

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sierra Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.04 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.09. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sierra Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s FY2026 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $39.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.47 million.

BSRR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Sierra Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Sierra Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $28.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $395.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $35.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.33 and a 200-day moving average of $28.72.

Sierra Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lynda Scearcy sold 4,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $128,995.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,614.66. This trade represents a 12.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sierra Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

