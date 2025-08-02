FY2025 EPS Estimates for Southern Decreased by Analyst

Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Southern in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.29 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.36. The consensus estimate for Southern’s current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on SO. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Southern from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southern from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Southern from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.27.

Southern stock opened at $94.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $104.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38. Southern has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $96.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 70.64%.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,897,795. This trade represents a 12.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,210,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,582,126,000 after buying an additional 1,419,724 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,912,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,003,419,000 after purchasing an additional 107,394 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,680,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,297,000 after purchasing an additional 81,066 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $510,229,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,208,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,794,000 after purchasing an additional 979,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

