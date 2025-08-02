FY2025 EPS Estimates for TSE:FCR Increased by Analyst

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCRFree Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Capital Realty in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 30th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will earn $1.31 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.27.

First Capital Realty has a twelve month low of C$18.60 and a twelve month high of C$22.79.

