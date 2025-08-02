FY2025 EPS Forecast for TFI International Cut by Analyst

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for TFI International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will earn $4.47 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.57. The consensus estimate for TFI International’s current full-year earnings is $7.76 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2026 earnings at $5.97 EPS.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 4.48%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TFII. Susquehanna raised their price target on TFI International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of TFI International from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of TFI International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of TFI International from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

TFII stock opened at $85.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. TFI International has a twelve month low of $72.02 and a twelve month high of $155.12. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.38 and a 200-day moving average of $94.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QV Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 60.6% during the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 350,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,103,000 after acquiring an additional 132,166 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TFI International by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 469,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,345,000 after purchasing an additional 112,455 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TFI International by 303.4% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 142,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,811,000 after purchasing an additional 107,451 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 877.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 78,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 70,442 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 168.5% in the first quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 36,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 23,131 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

