FY2025 EPS Forecast for Wabash National Decreased by Analyst

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wabash National in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.23) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.70). DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wabash National’s current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Wabash National’s FY2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

WNC stock opened at $9.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.02. Wabash National has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $20.63. The stock has a market cap of $391.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.16. Wabash National had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $458.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Wabash National by 115.7% in the second quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 277,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 148,666 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 309,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 117,554 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 91,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 30,340 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 36,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wabash National by 35.1% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 132,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently -13.22%.

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

