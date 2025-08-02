FY2025 EPS Forecast for Wabash National Decreased by Analyst

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wabash National in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.23) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.70). DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wabash National’s current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Wabash National’s FY2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS.
Wabash National Stock Performance
WNC stock opened at $9.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.02. Wabash National has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $20.63. The stock has a market cap of $391.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.68.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wabash National
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Wabash National by 115.7% in the second quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 277,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 148,666 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 309,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 117,554 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 91,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 30,340 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 36,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wabash National by 35.1% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 132,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wabash National Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently -13.22%.
About Wabash National
Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.
