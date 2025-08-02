G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:WILC opened at $21.26 on Friday. G. Willi-Food International has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.88 million, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.74.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.96 million for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 12.20%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in G. Willi-Food International stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G. Willi-Food International, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:WILC Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. designs, imports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. The company offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

