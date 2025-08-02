Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $196.61 and last traded at $195.82, with a volume of 2008027 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $181.00.

The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Generac had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 19.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Generac from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $171.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $128.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 562,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,166,358.40. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 9.0% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Generac by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Generac by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 12,683 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Generac by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 582,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,388,000 after buying an additional 17,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Generac by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Stock Down 0.6%

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.00 and a 200-day moving average of $134.66.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Articles

