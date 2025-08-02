Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Raised to C$27.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$30.00 to C$30.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Gibson Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$26.59.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEI

Gibson Energy Trading Up 0.6%

Gibson Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of Gibson Energy stock opened at C$25.14 on Wednesday. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$19.63 and a 12-month high of C$26.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.33. The stock has a market cap of C$4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gibson Energy news, Director Curtis Philippon acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$22.26 per share, with a total value of C$333,900.00. Also, Senior Officer David Bruce Gosse acquired 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$23.50 per share, with a total value of C$52,992.50. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 19,460 shares of company stock valued at $436,982. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy Inc is an oil infrastructure company that collects, stores, and processes crude oil and refined products. Reportable segments include marketing, which deals with buying, selling, and optimizing products such as crude oil, natural gas liquid, road asphalt, and oil-based mud product; and infrastructure, which makes up a system of oil terminals, rail loading facilities, pipelines, and an oil processing facility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.