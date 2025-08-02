Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Raised to C$27.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Free Report) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$30.00 to C$30.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gibson Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.59.

Shares of GEI opened at C$25.14 on Wednesday. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$19.63 and a 12 month high of C$26.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.33. The firm has a market cap of C$4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.47%.

In related news, Director Curtis Philippon purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$22.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$333,900.00. Also, Senior Officer David Bruce Gosse purchased 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$23.50 per share, with a total value of C$52,992.50. Insiders bought 19,460 shares of company stock valued at $436,982 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Gibson Energy Inc is an oil infrastructure company that collects, stores, and processes crude oil and refined products. Reportable segments include marketing, which deals with buying, selling, and optimizing products such as crude oil, natural gas liquid, road asphalt, and oil-based mud product; and infrastructure, which makes up a system of oil terminals, rail loading facilities, pipelines, and an oil processing facility.

