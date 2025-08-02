Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.36.

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $113.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.51 and a 200 day moving average of $106.70. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $72.43 and a 1 year high of $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

In other news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 615,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,006,826.25. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.03, for a total transaction of $277,575.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 162,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,054,588.30. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock worth $8,984,175. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,470,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,162,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,433 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,319,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,724,306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,113 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,659,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,293,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,331 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,289,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,608,337,000 after purchasing an additional 749,047 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,915,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,377,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,954 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

