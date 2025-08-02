Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Global Industrial Trading Down 2.5%
NYSE GIC opened at $33.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.80. Global Industrial has a 1 year low of $20.79 and a 1 year high of $35.05.
Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.81 million. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 5.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Industrial will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Industrial
Global Industrial Company Profile
Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global Industrial
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Will Hims & Hers Fall Along With Novo Nordisk?
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Play It Cool: Why Comfort Systems USA Is a Hidden AI Winner
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Rocket Lab Reports Next Week: Here’s What Investors Should Know
Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.