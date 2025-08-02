Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL) vs. IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Financial Comparison

Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL – Get Free Report) and IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Global Technologies has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IonQ has a beta of 2.54, indicating that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.4% of IonQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Global Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of IonQ shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 IonQ 0 4 7 0 2.64

IonQ has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.99%. Given IonQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IonQ is more favorable than Global Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Technologies and IonQ”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Technologies $1.06 million N/A $810,000.00 N/A N/A IonQ $43.07 million 231.68 -$331.65 million ($1.49) -25.60

Global Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IonQ.

Profitability

This table compares Global Technologies and IonQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Technologies 17.88% -153.32% 7.07% IonQ -753.20% -63.35% -54.65%

Summary

IonQ beats Global Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Technologies

Global Technologies, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online sale of CBD and hemp related products in the United States. It is involved in sales and distribution, third-party logistics, and consulting services. The company engages in brick-and-mortar retail outlets and e-commerce related businesses. Global Technologies, Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.

