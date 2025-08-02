Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Sold by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000.

NYSEARCA GEM opened at $37.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.33. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $38.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.72.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

