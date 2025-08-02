Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.49, but opened at $8.62. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Grid Dynamics shares last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 542,923 shares.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In other Grid Dynamics news, COO Yury Gryzlov sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $26,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 474,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,836.18. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 6,737 shares of company stock worth $84,251 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth $19,977,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,110,000 after buying an additional 1,171,481 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $23,053,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $20,162,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $19,458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average is $15.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Grid Dynamics had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $101.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

