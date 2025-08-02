Grocery Stocks To Watch Now – July 31st

Costco Wholesale, Berkshire Hathaway, Nebius Group, Uber Technologies, Starbucks, PepsiCo, and Walmart are the seven Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Grocery stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is selling food, beverages and household essentials—think supermarket chains, warehouse clubs or online grocers. Because consumers buy groceries regardless of economic conditions, these stocks are often considered “defensive” investments, typically offering steady (though modest) growth and reliable dividends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $12.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $940.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,378,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,183. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $793.00 and a 1-year high of $1,078.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $986.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $983.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Berkshire Hathaway stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $475.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,319,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,829,858. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $406.11 and a 52 week high of $542.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $486.77 and a 200-day moving average of $496.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Nebius Group (NBIS)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Shares of Nebius Group stock traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.84. 17,974,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,694,842. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.00 and a beta of 3.25. Nebius Group has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $58.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.19.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.82. 9,908,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,233,438. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $97.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.99. The company has a market cap of $183.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Starbucks (SBUX)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

SBUX traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.71. 8,630,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,587,398. The stock has a market cap of $103.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.02. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $72.72 and a 1-year high of $117.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.65.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

PEP traded down $3.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,364,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,550,347. PepsiCo has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $180.91. The firm has a market cap of $190.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.86. 6,195,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,108,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78. Walmart has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $105.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.93.

