Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) vs. Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Financial Analysis

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) and Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grove Collaborative and Ahold”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grove Collaborative $203.43 million 0.27 -$27.42 million ($0.76) -1.82 Ahold $96.70 billion 0.37 $1.91 billion €2.08 ($2.42) 18.98

Profitability

Ahold has higher revenue and earnings than Grove Collaborative. Grove Collaborative is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ahold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Grove Collaborative and Ahold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grove Collaborative -14.26% -6,372.67% -23.99% Ahold 1.98% 15.69% 4.70%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.6% of Grove Collaborative shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Ahold shares are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of Grove Collaborative shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Grove Collaborative and Ahold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grove Collaborative 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ahold 0 2 0 1 2.67

Grove Collaborative currently has a consensus price target of $1.20, indicating a potential downside of 13.04%. Given Grove Collaborative’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Grove Collaborative is more favorable than Ahold.

Volatility and Risk

Grove Collaborative has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ahold has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ahold beats Grove Collaborative on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Ahold

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products. It operates its supermarkets, convenience stores, and online stores under the Food Lion, Stop & Shop, The GIANT Company, Hannaford, Giant Food, FreshDirect, Albert Heijn, bol.com, Etos, Gall & Gall, Delhaize, Albert, Alfa Beta Vassilopoulos, Mega Image, Delhaize Serbia, Peapod Digital labs, and Retail Business Service brands. The company was formerly known as Koninklijke Ahold N.V. and changed its name to Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. in July 2016. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Zaandam, the Netherlands.

