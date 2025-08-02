GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stake in Teekay Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:TK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Teekay Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) by 150.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,192 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Teekay were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Teekay in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Teekay by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,231,000 after buying an additional 338,105 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teekay during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Teekay by 738.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 315,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Teekay by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. 46.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Teekay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th.

Teekay Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:TK opened at $7.24 on Friday. Teekay Corporation Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $9.78. The stock has a market cap of $664.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.39.

Teekay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. Teekay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.73%.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

Further Reading

