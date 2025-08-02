GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $866,000 Holdings in SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its position in SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,902 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in SoundThinking were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of SoundThinking by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in SoundThinking by 6,553.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 13,173 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in SoundThinking by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in SoundThinking by 10.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,479 shares during the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoundThinking Stock Performance

SSTI opened at $10.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average of $14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $139.24 million, a P/E ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 1.26. SoundThinking, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoundThinking

SoundThinking ( NASDAQ:SSTI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $28.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.91 million. SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SoundThinking, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nasim Golzadeh sold 1,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $27,967.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 94,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,311.64. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 3,474 shares of company stock valued at $53,205 in the last three months. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of SoundThinking from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

SoundThinking Profile

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

