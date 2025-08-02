GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $818,000 in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 930.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 88,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after purchasing an additional 79,720 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 45.7% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Onto Innovation from $230.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Onto Innovation from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Onto Innovation from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Onto Innovation from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

NYSE ONTO opened at $94.27 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.88 and a 52 week high of $228.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.85.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.03 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

