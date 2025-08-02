GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $833,000 in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 49,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 477.4% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 577,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after buying an additional 477,375 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 38.7% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 75,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 21,028 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter valued at $813,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 315.0% in the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 419,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,105,000 after purchasing an additional 318,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 786,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,310,000 after purchasing an additional 56,028 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Columbus McKinnon Stock Down 3.7%
NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $14.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $405.38 million, a P/E ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 1.30. Columbus McKinnon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.80.
Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently -164.71%.
About Columbus McKinnon
Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.
