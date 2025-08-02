GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $833,000 in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 49,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 477.4% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 577,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after buying an additional 477,375 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 38.7% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 75,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 21,028 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter valued at $813,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 315.0% in the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 419,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,105,000 after purchasing an additional 318,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 786,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,310,000 after purchasing an additional 56,028 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon Stock Down 3.7%

NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $14.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $405.38 million, a P/E ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 1.30. Columbus McKinnon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.80.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Columbus McKinnon had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a positive return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $235.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.88 million. Analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Corporation will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently -164.71%.

About Columbus McKinnon

(Free Report)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.