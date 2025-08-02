GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $890,000 in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in SPX Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in SPX Technologies by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

SPX Technologies stock opened at $196.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $198.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $552.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SPX Technologies news, Director Rick D. Puckett sold 6,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total value of $1,043,987.23. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,167,147.70. This trade represents a 16.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPXC shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of SPX Technologies from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.20.

SPX Technologies Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

