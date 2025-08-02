GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $849,000 Investment in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

In related news, Director Sara Louise Faivre-Davis sold 350 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.26, for a total transaction of $67,291.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,647.26. The trade was a 16.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric T. Mckissack sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.37, for a total value of $140,045.36. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,416.09. This represents a 23.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

View Our Latest Research Report on AGM

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

NYSE AGM opened at $170.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.40. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has a 52 week low of $159.64 and a 52 week high of $217.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.19. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $96.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.33 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is 37.08%.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

(Free Report)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.