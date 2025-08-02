GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,322 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,026,000 after purchasing an additional 381,284 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,636,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in Primoris Services by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 205.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 146,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,171,000 after buying an additional 98,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Stock Down 3.3%

PRIM opened at $91.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Primoris Services Co. has a 52 week low of $45.92 and a 52 week high of $96.16.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.28. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

Insider Transactions at Primoris Services

In other Primoris Services news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 15,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $1,160,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 102,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,480.97. This trade represents a 12.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Primoris Services from $79.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Primoris Services from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.56.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Further Reading

