GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 3,889 Shares of American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 38.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas FRM LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at $9,066,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 7,721.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 46,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 46,172 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth about $1,129,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 266.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 372,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,616,000 after acquiring an additional 270,644 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $52.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $760.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.20. American Woodmark Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $104.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.24.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $400.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.39 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 11.09%. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Zelman & Associates reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on American Woodmark from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

