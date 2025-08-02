GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 9,278 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,389 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,278 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 58,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,315,000 after acquiring an additional 14,080 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,192,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,263,000 after purchasing an additional 35,001 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 804.5% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,617,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Stock Up 3.0%

TOL opened at $121.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.12. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $169.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 12.95%. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen F. East sold 2,500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total value of $288,325.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,724.71. The trade was a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,680. This trade represents a 17.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,770 shares of company stock worth $440,586 in the last 90 days. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TOL. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 target price (up from $167.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.