GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 16.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 78.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Friday, July 11th. CJS Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Federal Signal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Federal Signal Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of FSS stock opened at $122.48 on Friday. Federal Signal Corporation has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $128.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $564.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Federal Signal’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Federal Signal Corporation will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Federal Signal declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 22nd that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the conglomerate to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 15.60%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Articles

